Treat of the Day: College Station High School FFA earns national recognition

By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School FFA is one of just 13 chapters in the state of Texas to be recognized as a three-star chapter at the National FFA Conference held recently in Indianapolis.

There are around 1,200 chapters in Texas.

College Station FFA also received the award in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

