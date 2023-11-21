Treat of the Day: College Station High School FFA earns national recognition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School FFA is one of just 13 chapters in the state of Texas to be recognized as a three-star chapter at the National FFA Conference held recently in Indianapolis.

There are around 1,200 chapters in Texas.

College Station FFA also received the award in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

