A&M Consolidated to face Cedar Park for 2nd time in 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers punched their ticket to the Regional Semifinals last week with an impressive win over Fulshear 31-19 handing the Chargers their only loss of the season.

Up next will be District 11-5A Division I foe Cedar Park. Both the Tigers and Timberwolves sport identical 9 and 3 records.

Consol has won the last two games in this series (13-10 in ‘22, 24-16 back on September 29th) and Tiger Head Coach Brandon Schmidt knows back to back wins in the same season will be a challenge.

“I think a lot of times familiarity breeds comfort, so it is a big goal for us this week to keep our kids from not getting comfortable and just continuing to improve and get better. And being able to play our best game on Friday night regardless of the opponent,” said Schmidt.

The Tigers beat Cedar Park 24-16 two months ago on the road. Friday’s rematch will kickoff at 5 P.M. at Tiger Field.

"

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.