A&M Consolidated to face Cedar Park for 2nd time in 2023

Consol football logo
Consol football logo(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers punched their ticket to the Regional Semifinals last week with an impressive win over Fulshear 31-19 handing the Chargers their only loss of the season.

Up next will be District 11-5A Division I foe Cedar Park. Both the Tigers and Timberwolves sport identical 9 and 3 records.

Consol has won the last two games in this series (13-10 in ‘22, 24-16 back on September 29th) and Tiger Head Coach Brandon Schmidt knows back to back wins in the same season will be a challenge.

“I think a lot of times familiarity breeds comfort, so it is a big goal for us this week to keep our kids from not getting comfortable and just continuing to improve and get better. And being able to play our best game on Friday night regardless of the opponent,” said Schmidt.

The Tigers beat Cedar Park 24-16 two months ago on the road. Friday’s rematch will kickoff at 5 P.M. at Tiger Field.

"

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer
Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer
Mary Ann Williams
Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits
Three men who were 17 at the time of the attack were charged.
Brazos County to pay half a million dollars to settle brutal sexual assault case at county jail
New Winter Storm Warning criteria across the Lower 48, due to heavy snow
National Weather Service implements a more consistent Brazos Valley snow, ice advisory criteria ahead of winter
‘Per capita, there’s just so many restaurants here,’ Experts weigh in on recent restaurant...
‘Per capita, there’s just so many restaurants here,’ Experts weigh in on recent restaurant closures

Latest News

College Station to face Smithson Valley in post season again
Franklin Lions football logo
Lions advance past the Pirates in the area round
A&M Consolidated knocked off Fulshear 31-19 at Traylor Stadium.
A&M Consolidated stays alive after knocking off Fulshear
Cougars roll over Magnolia 45-21 in the Area Round