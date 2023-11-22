A&M Consolidated holds off Huntsville 81-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball fended off a feisty Huntsville team 81-66 at Tiger Gym Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers were up by 13 at half, but that lead would shrink in the third quarter to five points. Consol was able to go on a rally and get the lead back to double digits.

Ben Formby sealed the deal with a two handed slam with under a minute left.

