American Red Cross asks for donations during holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If charitable giving is a part of your end-of-year tradition, the American Red Cross hopes you’ll remember them.

Whether that is assistance when a home burns down, when someone needs CPR or a lifesaving blood transfusion, or when a family needs to contact a deployed service member in an emergency, your gift supports the many urgent needs of the American Red Cross.

You can make a tax-deductible donation at redcross.org/gift. A donation of any size will make a difference in someone’s life.

You can also give back by donating blood for patients in need or volunteering in your community. Learn how to get involved at redcross.org.

