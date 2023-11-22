College Station to face Smithson Valley in post season again

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 22, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars continue to stack wins. Last week beating Magnolia 45-21 for their 11th straight victory earning them a trip back to the Regional Semifinals.

Friday the Cougars will meet a familiar playoff foe in Smithson Valley. The two met a year ago in the fourth round where the Purple and Black won a tight game 26-21. In the rematch both teams have only suffered one loss and Cougar Head Coach Stoney Pryor expects another stiff challenge.

“Things that we saw last year we expect to see schematically very similar things this year,” said Pryor. “They are very fundamentally sound. They are very well coached. They are very disciplined, and what they do as far as their technique, their drops, defensively, filling, gaps, and lanes and responsibilities.” added the 2nd year head coach.

Friday’s game will kick off at 12:30 P.M. in Hutto.

