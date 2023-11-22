College Station City Council shares vision for landscaping for State Highway 6 widening project

State Highway 6 in College Station
State Highway 6 in College Station(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station is finalizing an agreement with TxDOT to install and maintain landscaping for the new Highway Six widening project. The plan is to widen State Highway 6 from Highway 21 in Bryan to Barron Road in College Station. Construction starts next year and is expected to last five years.

On Monday, College Station city leaders reviewed landscaping options for the State Highway 6 widening project, focusing on plantings at intersections and the number of trees. The City council directed staff to proceed with intersection plantings at University Drive and SH 6.

The City Council chose to partner with TXDOT on Option 3a, planning to plant 2,500 trees along seven corridors at no upfront cost to the city. However, annual maintenance is expected to range between $200,000 and $250,000.

“The city would upfront the cost for these if this is what we want to do and maintain them, but the TXDOT contractor would install everything as part of the contract,” stated College Station Director of Public Works Emily Fisher.

The Council also decided to plant 400 more trees in 28 locations, including a future shared bike and pedestrian path near University Drive, with a cost of $520,000. The estimated annual maintenance for these areas is between $100,000 and $200,000.

City leaders believe the investment in maintaining the gateway to the city is worthwhile, emphasizing the impact of trees on the aesthetics of the area.

“How many times have you driven into a city or a community and thought, don’t these people have any pride?” remarked College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell.

However, some council members expressed concerns about prioritizing appearances over other city needs. Councilman Bob Yancy emphasized the importance of saving money for the city, particularly for purposes like public safety.

City staff is exploring ways to minimize upfront costs and future maintenance expenses for the plantings.

Presentations from Monday’s council meeting are below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
Three men who were 17 at the time of the attack were charged.
Brazos County to pay half a million dollars to settle brutal sexual assault case at county jail
Mary Ann Williams
Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits
Shawnee Despain
Ex-Rockdale teacher indicted on charges of improper relationship with student, possession of child porn
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
CLEAR Alert issued for College Station woman

Latest News

SOS Ministry
SOS Ministries receives a gift just in time for the holidays
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
The College Station Fire Department looked to spread the Christmas Spirit on Tuesday with an...
College Station Fire Department hosts Christmas ornament and decorating activity
Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer
Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer
“I feel like I have a responsibility to both President and First Lady Barbara Bush, but also...
5 years after 41′s passing, Acting Director says work at Bush Library and Museum is far from over