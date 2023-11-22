College Station Fire Department hosts Christmas ornament and decorating activity

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department looked to spread the Christmas Spirit on Tuesday with an ornament and decorating activity.

It took place at Station 6 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Children could also write letters to Santa, create Christmas cards, and color a stocking. A Christmas-themed fire safety activity book and first aid kits were given out to those in attendance. Those who made ornaments could either take them home or leave them to be hung up at a fire station.

Community Outreach Specialist, Harlei Struck this is their first time doing it, and they’d like to hold more activities in the future.

“Really just wanted to provide the community with a fun event for them to come out to while they’re on Thanksgiving break and kind of get some more Christmas spirit around town while we’re preparing for the Christmas parade next weekend,” Struck said.

Those interested in creating a Christmas card for firefighters can still do so all they have to do is email csfdcommunityoutreach@cstx.gov to schedule a drop-off time.

