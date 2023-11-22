College Station Noon Lions Club tree lot opens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Noon Lions Club began its signature fundraiser of selling Christmas trees on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The club says they have over 430 trees from Minnesota to choose from, ranging in size from 5 to 10 feet.

Sales begin on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. They’ll be closed on Thanksgiving day, but will be back open on Black Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and weekdays after Nov. 27 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The tree lot is located at 2605 Texas Ave. at the corner of Texas Avenue and W. King Cole Drive in College Station, across from the old College Station Police Department.

More information on hours and prices can be found here.

