Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The community is coming together to support Brazos County PCT. 1 constable Jeff Reeves, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

A GoFundMe page and meal train has been created by the Brazos County Fire Responders Association and community members to raise funds for Reeves and his family. Reeves is the founder of the association which was designed to help first responders in their time of need, whether that is an injury on the job or an illness. Reeves has served as a police officer for over 40 years and is active in the community.

Trey Oldham, a board member of the Brazos County Fire Responders Association said that Reeves is one of the most giving and outgoing people he knows, and this is a very unique circumstance.

“He is used to being on the other end of this, he is used to being the person offering assistance, he’s used to being the person who’s trying to find a way to help others and now we as board members and members of the community have the opportunity to turn around and help Jeff out,” Oldham said.

It is a sentiment felt by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Kenny Elliot who said Jeff is a close friend of his who he has worked closely with over the years.

“For the first time in his life, he’s facing a very serious medical condition and we wanted to come together and help him so he wouldn’t have to worry about bills coming in and he can concentrate on healing,” Elliot said.

Oldham shared a message from Reeves who thanked the community for all of the support.

“I can’t express the gratitude I feel from the kind messages and prayers I am receiving from so many people,” Reeves said in the message. “I have spent my career helping and giving to this community and it has truly been my calling. I look forward to continuing down this path and it makes me even more excited to get back out there. I owe the community even more for the kindness you have already shown me.”

The meal train can be found by clicking this link while the GoFundMe can found by clicking here.

