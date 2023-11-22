Feel the holiday spirit at Old Bryan Marketplace

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at a downtown Bryan business.

Old Bryan Marketplace has all types of Christmas decor throughout the store.

The store normally sells home furnishings and accessories year around but customers can now find things they would need for their holidays like ornaments, garlands, wreaths and more.

Owner and President Grant Conlee says along with selling Christmas items they think customers can come and look around to get inspiration for their home.

“We hope to inspire people with our creations and make their own creative interpretation of what we’ve presented,” Conlee said.

Conlee also says they have a lot more product variety this year compared to previous years.

“We’re offering a little bit more color than we usually offer,” Conlee said. “We have a lot of traditional colors with the vintage theme, we also have the very formal and traditional looks as well.”

Old Bryan Marketplace is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

You can visit the store at 202 South Bryan Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.