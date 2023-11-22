Firefighters battle large house fire in Bryan

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from both the Bryan and College Station fire departments are working to put out a home fire in Bryan.

The home is located on North Ennis Street and 25th Street near Sue Haswell Park.

Photos from the scene show heavy black smoke coming from behind a fence.

Smoke could be seen from miles away from both our liveeye cameras and in photos sent to KBTX from viewers.

