Firefighters battle large house fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from both the Bryan and College Station fire departments are working to put out a home fire in Bryan.

The home is located on North Ennis Street and 25th Street near Sue Haswell Park.

Photos from the scene show heavy black smoke coming from behind a fence.

Smoke could be seen from miles away from both our liveeye cameras and in photos sent to KBTX from viewers.

🔥BRYAN FIRE UPDATE: @KBTXDonnie just arrived on the scene. Fire is in a residential area on Antone Street near Sue Haswell Park. Bryan FD and College Station FD units on scene. No specifics on what exactly is on fire or what caused it.



