Focus at Four: Expert talks mental health during the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to CNN, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which millions of people turn to for support, is struggling to keep up with demand.

That’s particularly of concern this time of the year, as the holidays can also spark mental and emotional crises.

Professor Meg Patterson from the Texas A&M School of Public Health joined us on First News at Four to discuss this issue, and how to cope.

“We’re all already at a deficit, a little bit below baseline when it comes to mental health. If we could pour in instead of taking from people it’s a really good time of year to do that,” said Patterson.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

If you are struggling this holiday season, The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988.

