Focus at Four: Expert talks mental health during the holidays

By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to CNN, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which millions of people turn to for support, is struggling to keep up with demand.

That’s particularly of concern this time of the year, as the holidays can also spark mental and emotional crises.

Professor Meg Patterson from the Texas A&M School of Public Health joined us on First News at Four to discuss this issue, and how to cope.

“We’re all already at a deficit, a little bit below baseline when it comes to mental health. If we could pour in instead of taking from people it’s a really good time of year to do that,” said Patterson.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

If you are struggling this holiday season, The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
Three men who were 17 at the time of the attack were charged.
Brazos County to pay half a million dollars to settle brutal sexual assault case at county jail
Mary Ann Williams
Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits
Shawnee Despain
Ex-Rockdale teacher indicted on charges of improper relationship with student, possession of child porn
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
CLEAR Alert issued for College Station woman

Latest News

Highlights: Consol vs Huntsville
Highlights: Consol vs Huntsville
Aggie volleyball pre Ole Miss
Aggie volleyball pre Ole Miss
New Winter Storm Warning criteria across the Lower 48, due to heavy snow
National Weather Service implements a more consistent Brazos Valley snow, ice advisory criteria ahead of winter
State Highway 6 in College Station
College Station City Council shares vision for landscaping for State Highway 6 widening project