Kats pounce on Grambling State to close out Troy Classic

TROY, Alabama -- Sam Houston hit the ground running out of the gate to coast to an 86-68 victory over Grambling at Trojan Arena on Tuesday to close out the Trojan Classic hosted by Troy.

The Bearkats (3-3) seized control of the match late in the first half when Kian Scroggins, who scored a career-high 19 points, ignited a 14-2 run with a layup. Owen McGlashan followed with a 3-pointer and back-to-back layups sandwiched around a Grambling free throw.

Davon Barnes, who scored a game-high 21 points, drilled a shot from behind the arc to push the lead to 42-24. A fastbreak layup by Lamar Wilkerson put Sam Houston up 20 with less than a minute to go in the half.

Grambling finally scored on a dunk right before the half, its only field goal in the final six minutes of the period.

The Bearkats didn’t let up in the second half. Sam Houston grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 54-26 three minutes into the final period when Damon Nicholas Jr. scored an old fashion three-point play and Scroggins added a layup.

The Kats return home to face Paul Quinn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

