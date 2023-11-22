The kids can craft while you cook with this fun turkey art project

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you’re cooking, the kids can be crafting!

The Arts Council’s Madi Stott, aka the queen of crafts, showed The Three how to create a coffee filter turkey.

You’ll start by flattening out your coffee filters. Stott recommends using two or three because they are thin.

Next, use washable markers to color the entirety of the filter. Stott says it’s best to use one color for the inside circle, but you can go crazy with colors around the outside.

Once they’re colored, you’ll lay your filters on a flat surface like a baking sheet. Using a spray bottle, completely saturate your coffee filters until the colors start to run together. Then, set them aside to dry.

While your filters are drying, you’ll paint the body of the turkey using a clothespin or popsicle stick, whichever is more accessible to you. Use brown paint to cover it fully.

Now, your filters should be dry. You’ll fold them in half and staple at the center.

Glue your dried popsicle stick to the center, over the top of the staple.

Finally, glue or googly eyes or draw them on. Don’t forget to draw the beak and gobbler to complete your turkey.

For more projects like this, visit the Arts Council’s website here.

