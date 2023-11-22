Lady Mustangs improve to 6-1 with 44-34 road win over College Station

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ky’Meriul Wheaton had a game high 13 points, while Olivia Brooks added 10 in a 44-34 win over College Station Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

Madisonville 96-1) will travel to Lake Belton next Tuesday for their next game. College Station will look to rebound next Monday as they travel to Waco Midway to take on the Panthers.

