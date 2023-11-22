McRaven named South Central Region Women’s Coach of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M cross country coach Wendel McRaven was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country South Central Region Women’s Coach of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

“It was a great year for our program, and it was a culmination of a lot of hard work,” McRaven said. “All the credit goes to our tremendous group of women, they took a really big step this year and it certainly showed on the course. I want to thank Coach [Pat] Henry for the opportunity to coach our cross country teams and Coach Julia Abell for being a great addition to our staff.”

In a historic year for the Texas A&M women’s cross country team, distance coach McRaven was awarded his first USTFCCCA Region Coach of the Year honor. He led the women’s squad to their best finish at the conference championships in nine years and first trip to the national championships in 23 years.

“We stayed consistent all season long,” McRaven added. “Our group started the year strong and was able to continue to improve throughout the season. When we entered the postseason, I thought our women showed a lot of maturity at the SEC Championship, as they stuck to their plan and raced smart. I think that set us up well for the regional meet, where we stepped up once again and qualified for nationals.”

The women’s squad secured a pair of team titles at the John McKenzie Invitational and Texas A&M Invitational, while also finishing in the top seven at all regular season races. Entering the postseason the Aggie women logged their best finish at the SEC Championships in nine years, as they placed sixth with 181 points. The women’s team then headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they delivered once again, finishing second as a squad and booked their ticket to the NCAA Championship for the first time in McRaven’s tenure, and second time in program history. The team placed 30th at the NCAA Championship with 775 points.

“I’m extremely proud of coach McRaven and the entire cross country team,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Coach McRaven is dedicated to this institution and our program, and has done a very good job recruiting the right athletes to Texas A&M and then coaching them to be successful. It takes a lot of hard work to be successful and what they’ve been able to achieve is a testament to that hard work.”

