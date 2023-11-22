Montgomery County man arrested for mail theft

Peter Collins-Delutis is being held on a $145,000 bond.
Peter Collins-Delutis is being held on a $145,000 bond.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Montgomery County man is facing charges for allegedly stealing mail.

On November 14, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of packages being stolen from doorsteps near the 18000 block of Crescent Trails Circle. When officials reviewed surveillance videos, they identified the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was later found at a nearby gas station. Peter Collins-Delutis was found in the car with several stolen packages and over 100 stolen personal documents.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is still going through that mail trying to return it to the rightful owners.

Collins-Delutis is charged with multiple felonies for theft, fraudulent possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.

As of Tuesday, he was being held on a $145,000 bond.

