No. 12 Aggies open ESPN Events Invitational against Nittany Lions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens the ESPN Events Invitational with an 11 a.m. matchup with Penn State on Thursday at the State Farm Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Texas A&M faces either No. 19 FAU or Butler on Friday, depending on Thursday’s results.

The first-round game between the Aggies and Nittany Lions is a rematch of last season’s first-round contest in the NCAA Tournament that saw 10th-seeded Penn State defeat 7th-seeded Texas A&M, 76-59..

On the other side of the bracket are Boise State, Iowa State, VCU and Virginia Tech.

The game will be nationally-televised on ESPN with Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Corey Alexander (analyst) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network, locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App with Todd Kalas and Dr. John Thornton describing the action.

In their third seasons in Aggieland, Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford are both closing in on the 1,000-point plateau.

Adding in his 50 games at Virginia Tech, Radford has already surpassed the 1,500-point plateau with 1,505 for his 129-game career.

1,000 on the Horizon

Player Gms. Pts. Needs for 1,000

Wade Taylor IV 79 969 31 points

Tyrece Radford 79 960 40 points

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Henry Coleman III has posted a double-double in points and rebounds in three straight games. He is tied for No. 4 nationally with three double-doubles. His 11.0 rebounds/game are tied for No. 15 nationally.

SEC Preseason POY Wade Taylor IV is the lone Power 5 player averaging 15.0+ points while accumulating at least 15 assists and free throws and 10+ steals. Taylor has scored 10 or more points in 16 consecutive games.

Andersson Garcia’s 29 rebounds are tied for No. 21 nationally among bench players , while his 15 offensive boards rank No. 3 nationally

The Maroon & White average just 13.8 personal fouls/game, which ranks No. 23 nationally.

Texas A&M is averaging just 7.3 turnovers/game (29 total), which ranks No. 3 nationally. After four games in 2022-23, the Aggies had lost 55 turnovers (13.8).

Over the past two games, the Aggies have hit 82.4% of their free throws (42-of-51) as a team. For the season, the Aggies are hitting at a .758 rate from the charity stripe, which is tNo. 28 nationally among teams with a minimum of 90 FT attempts.

Boosted by the 28/53 offensive/total rebound effort vs. ORU, the Aggies rank No. 2 nationally in offensive boards/G (19.3) and rank tNo. 11 in total rebounds/G (47.0).

AGGIES AT MULTIPLE-TEAM EVENTS (MTE)

Texas A&M has won 18 titles at multiple-team events, most recently at the 2017 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. when the Aggies beat Oklahoma State (72-55) and Penn State (98-87) for the championship.

Last 5 MTEs for the Aggies

MTE Results

2022 Myrtle Beach Inv. Murray St. (L), Colorado (L), Loyola (W)

2021 Maui Jim Maui Inv. Wisconsin (L), Butler (W), Notre Dame (W)

2019 Orlando Inv. Harvard (L), Temple (L), Fairfield (L)

2018 Vancouver Showcase Minnesota (L), Washington (L)

2017 Legends Classic Oklahoma State (W), Penn State (W)

Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford are the only pair of guards averaging over 15.0 points each in the ESPN Events Invitational field.

Entering Thanksgiving week, Taylor is the Aggies’ top scorer at 17.0 points/game followed closely by Radford at 15.5.

Taylor and Radford have combined for three 20-point games and seven double-figure efforts in the team’s first four games.

Last year, Taylor and Radford were the SEC’s top guard scoring tandem with a combined 1,012 points for the full season. Among league guards, Taylor led the way with 16.5 points per game, while Radford was SEC’s No. 9 guard scorer at 13.3 points per contest.

Tyrece Radford is the nation’s lone 6-foot-3 or shorter player with 1,500+ points and 750+ rebounds for his career. He is one of three 1,500/750 guards nationally and one of eight 1,500/750 players of any size.

CONTROLLING in the GLASS

Texas A&M ranks No. 2 nationally in offensive rebounding and is one of just two teams (the other is Longwood) with a pair of players ranked in the top 40 nationally in offensive rebounds per game.

Henry Coleman III averages 4.3 offensive rebounds (tNo. 19) while Andersson Garcia pulls down 3.8 per game (tNo. 34).

Through four games, the Aggies average 19.3 offensive rebounds. Texas A&M has posted 16 or more offensive rebounds in every game, including a gaudy 28 vs. Oral Roberts.

The 28 offensive rebounds vs. ORU were the most by a NCAA Division I team since San Jose State had 29 against New Mexico on Feb. 17, 2023.

The Aggies are tied for No. 11 nationally in rebounds per game at 47.0 and have grabbed at least 43 caroms in every game this season.

FILLING THE BOX SCORE

Junior guard Wade Taylor IV is one of six players nationally and the lone Power 5 player averaging more than 15.0 points while also compiling 15+ assists and free throws and 10+ steals.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.