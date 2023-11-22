Snag these December deals at Texas Rose Boutique

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Take advantage of daily December deals at Texas Rose Boutique in Downtown Bryan.

“Instead of 12 days of Christmas, we thought ‘why not do it for the whole month?’ Every day from December 1 through December 31 it’s something different. Whether it’s buy one, get one free, 25% off it, there really is no limit to what we’ll include. The sales encompass everything in the store, whether it’s our big name brands one day and all of our shoes the next,” Owner, Sami Jo Catalena, said.

You can pick up a physical copy of the December deals calendar at the store during regular business hours or stay tuned in with Texas Rose Boutique’s social media pages for announcements.

The team at Texas Rose Boutique can style you from head to toe, and they’re more than happy to do so.

“We’re here to make your Christmas shopping experience easier,” Catalena said.

You can visit Texas Rose Boutique Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

