SOS Ministries receives a gift just in time for the holidays

SOS Ministry
SOS Ministry(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Save Our Street Ministries received a $1.45 million Challenge Grant from the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation to help support its Ignite the Next Generation Capital Campaign.

S.O.S. Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit with a mission of helping families and children find God through spiritual transformation. Located in downtown Bryan, the facility rests on 20 acres. The Founder of S.O.S., J.J. Ramirez, says that since the ministry was founded in 1993, they have been growing rapidly.

“We were running out of room, running out of office space,” said Ramirez.

The campaign began in 2022 to expand on current facilities. The expansion includes a new vocational training and administration building, more classroom space, and a prayer garden.

The Executive Director of S.O.S., Kyle Salmon, says they have raised $5.2 million from community members and local businesses so far.

“We just have a great support network within the community and our volunteers have been able to go out and help us make contacts and hold events for us to tell more people about what we have going on,” said Salmon.

To complete their goal, they must raise the remaining $890,000 by October 2024.

They are asking for help from community members to raise the funds.

“The more people that we can put in our space and the more individuals and families that we can reach, that’s really our goal, to tell more people about the love of Jesus and what he has done and what he can do,” said Salmon.

He says he hopes that everyone who walks into the new buildings feels nothing but love.

“I hope that when they see what has been built, that they would go ‘Wow, look what God did.’”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
Three men who were 17 at the time of the attack were charged.
Brazos County to pay half a million dollars to settle brutal sexual assault case at county jail
Mary Ann Williams
Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits
Shawnee Despain
Ex-Rockdale teacher indicted on charges of improper relationship with student, possession of child porn
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
CLEAR Alert issued for College Station woman

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 23, 2023
The College Station Fire Department looked to spread the Christmas Spirit on Tuesday with an...
College Station Fire Department hosts Christmas ornament and decorating activity
Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer
Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer
“I feel like I have a responsibility to both President and First Lady Barbara Bush, but also...
5 years after 41′s passing, Acting Director says work at Bush Library and Museum is far from over