SOS Ministries receives a gift just in time for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Save Our Street Ministries received a $1.45 million Challenge Grant from the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation to help support its Ignite the Next Generation Capital Campaign.

S.O.S. Ministries is a faith-based nonprofit with a mission of helping families and children find God through spiritual transformation. Located in downtown Bryan, the facility rests on 20 acres. The Founder of S.O.S., J.J. Ramirez, says that since the ministry was founded in 1993, they have been growing rapidly.

“We were running out of room, running out of office space,” said Ramirez.

The campaign began in 2022 to expand on current facilities. The expansion includes a new vocational training and administration building, more classroom space, and a prayer garden.

The Executive Director of S.O.S., Kyle Salmon, says they have raised $5.2 million from community members and local businesses so far.

“We just have a great support network within the community and our volunteers have been able to go out and help us make contacts and hold events for us to tell more people about what we have going on,” said Salmon.

To complete their goal, they must raise the remaining $890,000 by October 2024.

They are asking for help from community members to raise the funds.

“The more people that we can put in our space and the more individuals and families that we can reach, that’s really our goal, to tell more people about the love of Jesus and what he has done and what he can do,” said Salmon.

He says he hopes that everyone who walks into the new buildings feels nothing but love.

“I hope that when they see what has been built, that they would go ‘Wow, look what God did.’”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.