Southbound Highway 6 down to 1 lane after crash
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Only one lane of traffic is open southbound on Highway 6. College Station police say a crash at Highway 6 and Rock Prarie is impacting traffic.
Details are limited at this time, but traffic starts to back up right before the Rock Prairie Road bridge. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area while officers work to clear the roadway.
