Texas A&M vs LSU will match good on good at Tiger Stadium

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M heads into Saturday’s showdown with LSU coming off back to back wins including a 38-10 win over Abilene Christian last week.

Tiger Stadium will see the Aggies best against the Tigers best when LSU’s top ranked offense has the ball.

The Bayou Bengals are led Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels at quarterback. LSU’s ‘O’ that is averaging 562 yards per game and will be trying to move the ball against an A&M defense that is allowing about half of that at 287 yards per game.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says the A&M ‘D’ is the best unit they will face to date.

Now the A&M offense knows it can play a big role in the game by not only scoring at every opportunity, but also controlling the clock and keeping the LSU offense off the field.

“In a way, yes. I believe pressure is a privilege. That pressure for us to be able to go out and make plays. I feel like that just comes with the game. You know what I’m saying? You’re not able to necessarilystress or harp on the fact that they’re off is pretty good. You just have to go out and play your game and let the scoreboards speak for itself,” said A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith.

Ainias and the Aggies are 11.5 point underdogs in Saturday’s game that kicks off at 11 A.M. and will be televised on ESPN.

Texas A&M in looking to snap a 5 game losing streak at ‘Death Valley’ with their last win coming in 1994.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.