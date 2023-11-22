Thanksgiving cocktails: How to make the Aggie Orchard.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No Thanksgiving feast is complete without some festive drinks!

Mixologist Matt Camp said his drink, “The Aggie Orchard” can be an adults-only drink, or easily be made into a mocktail.

He recommends garnishing with an apple on top.

““We always say that no cocktail should go out without a hat,” Camp said.

Aggie Orchard

Ingredients

-1.5oz of hazelnut-infused tequila

-Half an apple

-3 slices of ginger

-0.5oz of lime juice

-0.5oz of honey

Directions

1. Slice apple and ginger into thin pieces and muddle in a shaker.

2. Add honey, lime juice, and tequila and shake with ice for 15 seconds.

3. Double strain the mix with a strainer and a tea sieve if you have one to catch all of the solids and pour into a chilled martini or coupe glass.

4. Garnish with a rim of demerara sugar and a slice of apple.

*Hazelnut-infused tequila*

10oz of Blanco tequila

10oz of hazelnut

*Scale to desired amount

1. Combine ingredients and store in an air tight container for 3 days.

2. Once you have the flavor you are looking for you can strain the hazelnut out and store the tequila in a new bottle.

