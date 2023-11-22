Thanksgiving cocktails: How to make the Aggie Orchard.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No Thanksgiving feast is complete without some festive drinks!
Mixologist Matt Camp said his drink, “The Aggie Orchard” can be an adults-only drink, or easily be made into a mocktail.
He recommends garnishing with an apple on top.
““We always say that no cocktail should go out without a hat,” Camp said.
Aggie Orchard
Ingredients
-1.5oz of hazelnut-infused tequila
-Half an apple
-3 slices of ginger
-0.5oz of lime juice
-0.5oz of honey
Directions
1. Slice apple and ginger into thin pieces and muddle in a shaker.
2. Add honey, lime juice, and tequila and shake with ice for 15 seconds.
3. Double strain the mix with a strainer and a tea sieve if you have one to catch all of the solids and pour into a chilled martini or coupe glass.
4. Garnish with a rim of demerara sugar and a slice of apple.
*Hazelnut-infused tequila*
10oz of Blanco tequila
10oz of hazelnut
*Scale to desired amount
1. Combine ingredients and store in an air tight container for 3 days.
2. Once you have the flavor you are looking for you can strain the hazelnut out and store the tequila in a new bottle.
