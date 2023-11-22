Twin City Mission to host Thanksgiving Feast

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is a great time to gather and eat and Twin City Mission is making it their mission to make sure nobody is alone on Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to have a drive-thru that provides the same food just in a to-go box,” Director of Development Lindsey Smart said. “You don’t have to call or make a reservation or anything like that.”

The Great Thanksgiving Feast is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, and is open to everyone. All the traditional Thanksgiving foods will be served in a dine-in or to-go style.

Twin City Mission is located at 410 S. Randolph St.

