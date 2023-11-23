Bryan & College Station alumni kick off annual holiday toy & donation drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Alumni from Bryan & College Station ISD formally launched their annual toy and donation drive on Wednesday evening. It’s part of their “Home for the Holidays Hometown Throwdown” toy drive.

The collected toys will be distributed to children in Brazos County through the Sheriff’s Office Angel Tree-Adopt a Family program.

Each year, they gather donations to present to community members or organizations for the holidays. Last year’s recipients of the donations included the Lester Banks Scholarship Fund and Calvin Hill, the Bryan High football and track coach injured in a crash.

Event organizers say this is their way of making the community a better place.

“The importance of the toy drive is for us to be able to give back to our community, you know where we grew up. This is our hometown, and so we just want to be able to give back to a community that gave to us,” said Bryan High Alumni Sandra Dean.

Toys and donations are accepted until December 10th. Drop-off points include Yesterday’s Bar and Grill, Smitty K’s, Joe’s Place, and Holleman Tavern. Donated toys should be unwrapped but in their original packaging.

