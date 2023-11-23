Bryan police nab man accused of breaking into several businesses

J. Cody's and a Dairy Queen were two of the places targeted, said police.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man accused of breaking into several businesses has been arrested and charged by Bryan police.

Cary Lynn Shields, 55, was arrested in October but details of his arrest were shared in an arrest affidavit released on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say Shields broke into J. Cody’s on South College Avenue in September by breaking a window and crawling inside. He attempted to get into a cash register but wasn’t successful.

In October, police say Shields broke into two additional businesses, including the Dairy Queen on E. 29th Street.

Shields was booked into jail on October 6 and charged with three counts of burglary of a building and one count of attempted burglary of a building. He’s also charged with evading arrest for attempting to run from an officer before he was taken into custody. His bonds total $54,000.

Online jail records show Shields was also arrested on two charges of burglary of a building in 2017 and served time in prison prior to that for a wide range of criminal offenses including theft, building burglaries, and traffic violations.

