Former College Station police officer arrested again on theft charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A former College Station police officer is facing a second theft charge related to a workplace incident in which he’s accused of taking and pocketing cash from a person under arrest.

We first reported on the arrest of De’Kedrick Anderson in the summer after he was fired from the College Station Police Department and then arrested for allegedly taking more than $300 from a person arrested.

We’re now learning Anderson was arrested again this month on another theft charge for a separate case where he allegedly swiped $100 from the wallet of a person under arrest.

The 23-year-old from College Station was arrested on November 18 for the new case and was released on a $4,000 bond.

His first arrest is detailed here in our report filed in July.

“We at the College Station Police Department are appalled and embarrassed by the actions of Anderson,” Police Chief Billy Couch said in a statement this past summer.

“We understand that the actions of Anderson can erode the trust our citizens hold for our department. Be assured that Anderson will be held accountable for his actions and know that he in no way represents the caliber of the men and women who service our community,” Couch said.

