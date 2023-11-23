From the Ground Up: Former congressman is thankful for farmers and ranchers

Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey(Copyright 2023)
By Ferrill Gibbs
Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Thanksgiving, former U.S. Congressman Bill Flores noted how America has come to enjoy a great abundance of food. He said Americans should consider what Texas farmers and ranchers do to provide the Thanksgiving feasts.

“Look at Agriculture in the United States,” he said, “how few people produce the food that feeds all of us, plus tens of millions of others! It’s an amazing success story.”

According to Flores, the accomplishments of the agriculture industry provide plenty to be thankful for.

“Far too many people don’t understand where their food comes from,” he said. “And, all the steps that come into play [putting] it into that nice, shrink-wrapped package in the store.”

Flores’ concern is that abundance and convenience will lead to complacency. He doesn’t want people to forget how the country got to where it is today.

“We’ve got this unique experiment,” he said. “It’s the longest experiment of any country in the world, and I hope that we recognize that, and that we defend it.”

This Thanksgiving, Flores said reflecting with gratefulness is the key to a peaceful and prosperous future.

“I’d say that we as Americans really need to spend time in reflective prayer, to think about how lucky we are, and the sacrifices made by the steelworker, or the farmer, that helps put us in a country of abundance of almost everything we need. And, we just take it for granted. I hope that we as Americans will not take that for granted and that we will give thanks to those who have helped us get to this point...particularly the good Lord above.”

