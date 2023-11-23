Groups work together to share hot meals during 40th Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley

40th year of Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley
40th year of Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 23, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This year marks the 40th year that Epicures Catering is giving hot meals to families in need on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley is a group effort with the help of Epicures Catering, United Way of the Brazos Valley, and Aggie Dining.

The effort began 40 years ago when Danny Morrison delivered his first Thanksgiving meal to a family in need.

“The first house I went to in order to make the delivery, the man started crying as I kept on loading the food. Because he kept sobbing I asked him, I said, ‘Are you okay’ and he said ‘Well, my wife has always done this meal and she’s had a stroke and she’s in the back room in a hospital bed, and it was my responsibility to provide Thanksgiving for us and you have brought that to us,’” said Morrison. “And now Forty years later, we’re feeding 2,000 people on Thanksgiving.”

Danny Morrison and Aggie Dining give credit to all the volunteers who made this happen.

“It’s an amazing feat for Bryan and College Station to come together and do this,” said Morrison.

“This is a great way for our team and associates to give back to the community that we live in, we all are in the Brazos Valley,” said Aggie Dining Marketing Director, Brittany Coker.

500 volunteers showed up bright and early Thursday morning in order to serve.

“I feel like a good person and I feel like I did something really good today,” said 9-year-old volunteer, Jikarson Taylor.

Sous Chef Lloyd Crouch says the kitchen works hard to make sure the meals are memorable and that it’s a blessing to cook for these families in need.

“We have people who tell us about it and write letters back saying ‘thank you for the food that they received,’” he said.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the Brazos Valley,” said Danny Morrison.

