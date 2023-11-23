Hillier Heart Blanket Drive gathers outerwear for those in need amidst colder weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission and Hillier Funeral Home have worked together to gather coats and blankets from people to give back to those in need.

A variety of outerwear has been gathered by the community for months to give away colder weather sets in.

“This is really a couple of months’ worth of effort of gathering and collecting the items that will then be put out for the community to come gather,” said Lindsey Smart, Director of Development at Twin City Mission. “So it’s months and months... and thousands and thousands of items that are gathered.”

Erin Devine, Funeral Director at Hillier Funeral Home, said the inspiration for involvement with the event stemmed from a well-known veteran in the community who passed away a few years ago during colder weather.

“It’s really special to me, it’s in honor of Al Sims, he was an unhoused veteran in our community,” said Devine. “When he passed, I was one of the ones that went on the call, and I just couldn’t quit thinking about him. He didn’t have very much, Winter was coming, he was cold, and I just wanted to help.”

Smart said that they act as the middle ground by receiving the items from Hillier Funeral Homes, other organizations, and community members to offer a space to give the items out to the people who need them.

“We are sort of the hub, the community is how we gather the items and Hillier is a huge part of that on this event, they gather a massive amount of items,” said Smart. “The work is done by the community and then given to us, then we’ll give it to those that need it.”

There will be a variety of winter accessories available at the giveaway, including coats, blankets, hats, and scarves, said Smart.

The free giveaway for the items gathered by the community will be held on Nov. 30th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TMC Administration Building at 2505 South College Avenue in Bryan.

