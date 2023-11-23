Moose Muhammad coming off season high game going into Baton Rouge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has won three of the last five meetings against LSU, but in order to end 2023 on a high note the Aggies must do something they haven’t done since 1994 which is beat the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

If A&M wants to survive Death Valley with a win they need to target Moose Muhammad on offense. The wide receiver had four catches for 104 yards and one score against Abilene Christian last week.

That was only his second score of the year, and the first came back in week one against New Mexico.

The team said even though #7 hasn’t been utilized as much this season he still stayed ready.

“We all know what he’s capable of,” Texas A&M Interim Head Football Coach Elijah Robinson said. “He can make those tough catches, and he can do something after he catches it. I don’t think it was a decision based on the staff like let’s get Moose going.. every week the players job is to prepare and the coach’s job is to get them prepared, and it all clicked this past Saturday.”

“He was ready for the moment,” Texas A&M Wide Receiver Ainias Smith said. “He comes prepared each week to make sure whenever his number is called he’s ready, and I feel like that showed this past Saturday.”

The 104 yards was a season high for Muhammad.. his next highest was 49 yards agianst Alabama.

