The Noon Lions Club helps bring Christmas a bit earlier this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas cheer starts before Thanksgiving this year with Christmas tree fundraising sales from the College Station Noon Lions Club.

The College Station Noon Lions Club has opened for business the day before Thanksgiving this year, welcoming the holiday cheer earlier than before. The Christmas trees went on sale Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The tree farm will not be open for Thanksgiving Day but will reopen the day after Thanksgiving with regular business hours.

“We were talking, last year, at the end about things to do differently and a lot of people said... some people like to get their trees before Thanksgiving so we decided we would go ahead and open early,” said John Webster, Co-Chair for the College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Program. “The trees came in Monday, so they’re here and once people start seeing them, they would like to start buying them.”

The Christmas tree lot is filled with a variety of trees that range in size from five feet to 10 feet, according to the College Station Noon Lions Club website. The club urges those interested in larger trees to begin shopping early, as the larger trees are sold at a faster rate than others.

“Seeing families come out and look for the trees, it’s kind of a typical deal, the kids go and find the biggest tree on the lot,” said Webster. “It’s a fun process, watching the kids. The kids are what make it, you know, they’re very excited and they like to come out and run around and look at trees.”

“Hopefully just having a live tree in your house that smells good and you can decorate and personalize will cheer up your Christmas and make it more special,” said Webster. “People ask me why a live tree and... this way you get to pick your own tree every year and it’s yours.”

The College Station Noon Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve!” and they support many nonprofits within the community, said Webster. Some organizations they work with include Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, and trained screeners that will test elementary student’s vision and hearing while in school.

“This event is actually the largest fundraiser that we do,” said Webster. “A lot of the programs we support, of course, require some funding.”

Christmas tree sales will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Nov. 24th until the trees are all sold, said Webster.

For more information on the Christmas tree sales or to find tree care instructions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.