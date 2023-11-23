Troopers investigating pair of fiery crashes on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating two separate crashes that occurred on Thanksgiving morning on Interstate Highway 45 near OSR in Madison County.

In the first crash, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound. The driver lost control for an unknown reason, struck the cable barrier, and caught on fire.

A secondary crash occurred where a 2020 Honda Accord traveling southbound moved to the left, struck the cable barrier, and caught on fire

All occupants were flown by medical helicopter to different area hospitals for possible serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

