Vehicle crash knocks out power to BTU customers

Screenshot of the area without power on Thursday evening, according to the BTU outage map.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BTU is working Thursday evening to restore power to 230+ customers on the north side of Bryan following a vehicle crash on Mumford Road.

The vehicle struck a utility pole knocking out electricity to businesses and residents along Mumford Road and near the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

Crews have been dispatched to restore power.

