Vehicle crash knocks out power to BTU customers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BTU is working Thursday evening to restore power to 230+ customers on the north side of Bryan following a vehicle crash on Mumford Road.

The vehicle struck a utility pole knocking out electricity to businesses and residents along Mumford Road and near the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.

Crews have been dispatched to restore power.

Approximately 240 customers are without power near Bryan Regional Athletic Complex due to a vehicle hitting a pole. Crews have been dispatched to restored power. #BTUAlerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) November 23, 2023

