Women’s Basketball Preps for Raising the B.A.R. Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY, Calif. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on Winthrop in the first round of the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational on Friday, Nov. 24 versus Winthrop at 4:30 p.m. inside Haas Pavillion.

The Aggies (3-1) are coming off an 80-35 home victory against HCU, the largest victory of the Joni Taylor era. Janiah Barker and Aicha Coulibaly both recorded double-doubles in the win – Barker with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Coulibaly with 13 points and 11 boards. Freshman guard Solè Williams poured in a career-high 12 points on four 3-pointers, shooting 4-8 (50%) from deep.

The Maroon & White will take on Winthrop (3-2) who is riding a three-game winning streak into Friday’s bout. A&M will play the winner/loser of the San Jose State (3-2)-California (5-0) matchup, depending on if the Aggies defeat Winthrop. The championship game will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of the loser’s bracket on Saturday, which is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT.

About Raising the B.A.R. Invitational

Raising the B.A.R. was created by Cal head coach Charmin Smith in 2021 to bring awareness to Basketball, Activism and Representation. All participating teams are led by black, female head coaches that make efforts and push envelopes for change on the court and in the community.

How to Keep up

The radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here. The game will be streamed on the Cal Live Stream network.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram/Threads and X by following @AggieWBB.

