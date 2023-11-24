A&M volleyball wraps up regular season at Alabama on Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Texas A&M volleyball team closes out its regular season on the road as it faces the Crimson Tide at the Foster Auditorium with first serve set for 12 p.m.

The Aggies snapped a four-match losing streak last time out, as they swept Ole Miss for their eighth conference win this season. A&M put its foot on the gas early and never let up, as they claimed the opening set by a 10-point margin (25-15). The final two frames were tightly contested; however, the Maroon & White came out on top in both, ensuring the sweep.

Alabama enter Friday’s match winless in the conference this season, as it’s lost 17-straight games. The program’s met earlier this season and the Aggies put on a dominant display, sweeping the Crimson Tide while holding a 22-point differential in the win (75-53).

A&M boasts a strong advantage in the all-time series between the programs (14-5). The majority of the matchups have occurred since the Maroon & White joined the SEC (12-5). When playing on the road, the Aggies once again hold the upper hand narrowly, as they hold a 4-3 record when playing in Tuscaloosa.

Logan Lednicky logged 10 kills versus Ole Miss last time out, this brought her season total to 325 and marked the 20th time this season she’s recorded 10+ kills in a match.

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla has led A&M all season in blocks, racking up 145 on the year. She enters Saturday’s match one block away from reaching 200 in her career.

Heading into the final match of the regular season, the Maroon & White remain at the top of the conference in blocks per set through all matches this season, as they’re averaging 2.80.

The setting duo of Nisa Buzlutepe and Margot Manning eclipsed 1,000 assists as a duo for the season (1,007) after adding 36 versus the Rebels.

Manning continues to impress from the service line, as the freshman ranks third in the conference in aces per set (0.41) and top five in total aces (24) in league matches this year.

The Trio of Lednicky (325), Caroline Meuth (289) and Bianna Muoneke (267) have accounted for 70% of the Aggies 1,261 kills this season.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network+ or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

