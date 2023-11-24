Annual ‘Lights On’ tradition marks the start of holiday season in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As Thanksgiving fades into the past, the City of College Station is embracing the festive holiday spirit.

A longstanding tradition since 1984, Christmas in the Park has evolved into a dazzling display of over a million lights, solidifying its status as a beloved holiday favorite.

What started as a local family’s idea to spread Christmas cheer with some light panels, has now grown into a collection featuring more than one million lights, along with Christmas music provided by Bryan Broadcasting.

The city marked the commencement of the holiday season on Thursday night by turning on the magical light display during the annual ‘Lights On’ tradition.

For the past 39 years, families have flocked to Beachy Central Park on Thanksgiving night to marvel at the spectacle of over one million lights, embracing the abundance of holiday cheer.

Just one look around, you’d see plenty of smiles and families—some driving through taking in the sights and sounds, and others strolling along.

The night not only served as a visual delight but also provided an opportunity for reflection and sharing, encouraging people to focus on gratitude during this holiday season.

If you couldn’t make it out on Thanksgiving night, fear not — the lights will illuminate the city every night until New Year’s.

The holiday festivities continue at the park next month for what’s called ‘Event Weekend’. Event Weekend will take on new life this year with the addition of the inaugural College Station Christmas Parade.

Scheduled for Dec. 1-2 at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, from 6-10 p.m. each night, the festivities include old-fashioned hayrides, cookies, hot cocoa, local song and dance groups, photos with Santa and his reindeer, and more. Admission to “Event Weekend’ is free.

Explore the full schedule as released by the city for each night below.

Entertainment Schedule

Friday, Dec. 1

6:15-6:45 p.m. – Texas A&M Trombone Choir

7-7:20 p.m. – Texas A&M Choral Activities

7:30-8 p.m. – Wellborn Middle School Orchestra

8-8:10 p.m. – Texas A&M Dance Arts Studio

Saturday, Dec. 2

3:30 p.m. – Christmas Parade

6 p.m. – Lighting Ceremony

6 p.m. – Jingle Bell Fun Run (registration required)

6:15-6:45 p.m. – Wellborn Middle School Orchestra

6:50-7:10 p.m. – Hardchord Dynamix

7:15-7:45 p.m. – Opus 024

7:50-8:10 p.m. – Girl Scout Troop 33003

8:15-8:25 p.m. – Texas A&M Dance Arts Studio

8:30-9:15 p.m. – College Station High School “The Jazz Factor”

9:20-9:40 p.m. – Aggie Wranglers

Santa & Reindeer Photos

Santa will be at the Fun for All Playground. A professional photographer isn’t provided, but bring your camera to capture the moment. Pets aren’t allowed.

Waiver & Wristbands

Free wristbands are required to participate in all activities. You can complete a waiver form at an information booth to get your wristband.

Food Trucks

Food trucks will be available, or you can bring refreshments. Vendors include Chill Out Concessions, Wingin It BCS, Raging Bull Street Tacos, Johnson & Johnson Kountry Kooking, JLM Chicken and Waffle, and Sweet Pops. Glass containers aren’t allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller.

Parking & Shuttle Hours (Dec. 1-2 only)

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m.-midnight, so visitors can’t drive through the park like the rest of the month. Shuttles run from 3 p.m.-midnight from the Post Oak Mall parking lot (old Macy’s side). Handicap parking is available at the Beachy Central Park softball complex, accessed from State Highway 6.

