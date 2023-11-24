Black Friday shopping safety advice

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In just a few hours, the frenzy of holiday shopping known as Black Friday begins. In the Brazos Valley, Kohl’s and Academy open at 5:00 AM Friday, with others like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Best Buy opening at 6:00 AM. Post Oak Mall opens at 7:00 AM.

While it can be frantic, especially with a lack of sleep, State Farm has compiled some safety advice for the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

They say not to argue or fight over an item, and not to flash a lot of cash.

It is recommended to use only one credit card. That way, should a data breach occur, you can reduce the risk of multiple cards being compromised.

If shopping with children or others, agree ahead of time on a central meet up location in case someone gets lost.

There is also some advice for staying safe while getting to shopping centers. Be patient when looking for a parking space and be cautious of drivers who may speed up to catch an empty parking spot.

Park in a well-lit area. Lock your vehicle, and have your keys in hand when walking back to your car.

If you are shopping online, stick with retailers you know. If it is too good to be true, it most likely is. Avoid using a debit card since dispute reimbursements may be less than credit cards.

Refrain from using public Wi-Fi to make purchases to avoid hackers stealing your information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle large house fire in Bryan
American Red Cross assisting those displaced by home fire in Bryan
New Winter Storm Warning criteria across the Lower 48, due to heavy snow
National Weather Service implements a more consistent Brazos Valley snow, ice advisory criteria ahead of winter
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Only one lane of traffic is open southbound on Highway 6
Southbound Highway 6 down to 1 lane after crash
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Anthony McGruder, 33, was shot by the property owner on the morning of Sunday, November 5 on...
Brazos County shooting may have been act of self-defense, according to deputies
Thursday Evening PinPoint Forecast: November 23
The fire was reported at The Villaggio townhomes on Brentwood Drive in College Station.
Fire reported at College Station home on Thanksgiving night
J. Cody's and a Dairy Queen were two of the places targeted, said police.
Bryan police nab man accused of breaking into several businesses
Screenshot of the area without power on Thursday evening, according to the BTU outage map.
Vehicle crash knocks out power to BTU customers