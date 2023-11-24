Classroom Champion Tyson Turner of Bryan High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Tyson Turner. The Bryan High School Senior and has a 4-point-4 grade point average and ranks 12th in his class. Tyson is a Bryan ISD Student Ambassador, has been on the A honor roll and volunteers as a mentor at elementary schools across the Bryan ISD.

“He is deliberate and conscientious. He’s a team player. He’s always respectful and he really has a knack for looking at things through a different lens.” said Teacher and IB Coordinator Sarah Patterson.

Athletically, Tyson competed in football and track. He was a 1st team all district wide receiver after his junior season where he had over 700 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns. He was named the team’s offensive most valuable player in 2022. Tyson was on pace to top those accomplishments during his senior season when an ankle injury ended his season. Turner was a high jumper on the Viking track team and twice qualified for the state meet with his personal best being 6′10 inches.

“He’s very passionate about what he does, you know, when he puts his mind to to being someone or being great or doing whatever it is reaching his goal, he’s going to put in the work and he understands the process to get there and he’s very diligent in what he’s doing.” said Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos.

Tyson says he has had two driving forces in his life that he credits for his accomplishments. His mom and Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“I mean, God, I feel like God is the biggest part of it. I mean, it’s just like pushes you to be the best version of yourself. And I think it’s partly the way that I was raised. Like, my mom played a big part in that single mom, and she just she killed it. And she’s an amazing person. And she just pushed me. She always pushed me to be the best version of myself. So I’m really thankful for her.” said Classroom Champion Tyson Turner.

Tyson has received a scholarship to continue his football career at Texas Tech and plans to also high jump on the Red Raider Track Team. He plans on majoring in business and has been accepted to the Rawles Business College at Tech.

Congratulations to Tyson Turner of Bryan High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

