Curious Collections celebrates Record Store Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The day after Thanksgiving is widely known as Black Friday but it is also celebrated as Record Store Day.

It’s a day to celebrate the independent record stores across the nation.

Curious Collections in Bryan welcomed customers on Friday for some in store exclusive deals.

“Black Friday is a big deal for record stores and we had a line out the door this morning for people to come in and shop,” said Owner Mary House.

Over the last few years vinyl records have been making a major comeback boosting the demand for them.

“Vinyl has the most pure sound of music, it sounds like someone is in the room playing for you,” added House.

