Curious Collections celebrates Record Store Day

By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The day after Thanksgiving is widely known as Black Friday but it is also celebrated as Record Store Day.

It’s a day to celebrate the independent record stores across the nation.

Curious Collections in Bryan welcomed customers on Friday for some in store exclusive deals.

“Black Friday is a big deal for record stores and we had a line out the door this morning for people to come in and shop,” said Owner Mary House.

Over the last few years vinyl records have been making a major comeback boosting the demand for them.

“Vinyl has the most pure sound of music, it sounds like someone is in the room playing for you,” added House.

To learn more about Curious Collections and view store hours click here.

