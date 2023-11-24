End of pandemic-era benefits result in food insecurity growth in rural areas of Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you had plenty of food to eat this Thanksgiving Day, consider yourself lucky.

Food insecurity rates across the country are higher than they were during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country, including right here in the Brazos Valley, people are living their daily lives without enough food at a higher rate than in the last three years, and we’re seeing it more in rural areas.

Preliminary data for this year already shows food insecurity is increasing at a faster rate in rural areas than in metro areas, and one of the drivers is the end of pandemic-era benefits including child tax credits, snap emergency allotments, and free school meals. Those benefits helped with household poverty, but now that they’re gone, and inflation is up, the need for help is greater than what food pantries have seen in the past couple of years.

Shannon Avila is the Programs Director at the Food Bank and shares how this ripple effect has increased foot traffic at all pantries.

“So, 2021 to 22, our pantries saw about a 20% increase in overall visitors. From ‘22 to ‘23, as projected to be by the end of the year, we’re seeing a 17% increase, and from ‘21 to ‘23 that’s a 41% increase in visitors to our food pantries that they’re seeing every month, every day, every week,” said Avila.

Although the uptick in need is seen across the board, Shannon says it’s more prevalent in the outline areas of Bryan and College Station.

“Expenses are higher because in rural areas you have to travel longer distances and gas costs more, right? That impacts the supply chain, which impacts the cost to the consumer. Whether you have resources or not. So you’re kind of seeing a squeeze from all different directions,” said Avila.

Food insecurity is not exclusive to any one community. So this holiday season, and all year round, remember that your support, your time, and your donations are helping to keep our seniors, our children, and our neighbors from going hungry.

If you want to help, join us this year for our KBTX Food For Families Food Drive benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank on Wednesday, December 6.

You can drop off your food or monetary donations at any of these locations across the region:

We hope you’ll join us as we work to end hunger in your community.

