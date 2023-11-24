Fire reported at College Station home on Thanksgiving night

The fire was reported at The Villaggio townhomes on Brentwood Drive in College Station.
The fire was reported at The Villaggio townhomes on Brentwood Drive in College Station.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department responded Thursday night to a fire at a townhouse on Brentwood Drive East.

The incident occured at The Villaggio complex in the 200 block of Brentwood Drive E between Texas Avenue and Cornell Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire but it may have started in a garage, according to radio reports.

