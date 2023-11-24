Fire reported at College Station home on Thanksgiving night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department responded Thursday night to a fire at a townhouse on Brentwood Drive East.

The incident occured at The Villaggio complex in the 200 block of Brentwood Drive E between Texas Avenue and Cornell Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire but it may have started in a garage, according to radio reports.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.