Gloria Kennard hosts 35th Thanksgiving luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 35th year, Gloria Kennard and friends have hosted their annual Thanksgiving Fellowship meal. This year, volunteers prepared enough food to feed 1,000 people at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan.

“My role here today is to God be the glory, feeding people on this wonderful Thanksgiving day, and I always remember every day is a day of Thanksgiving,” said Kennard.

She tells KBTX it was the summer of 1988, and that it just came to her mind she needed to get out and do something. She started the Thanksgiving luncheon and has been hosting it ever since. She says it has been at five locations over the years.

“It is all done in love,” Kennard said.

Nancy Dickey is the President of the College Station Rotary, which helps Kennard fund the event. She says Gloria gathers quite a crew and they’ve been cooking for several days.

“I think my favorite part is simply seeing people who need to have a Thanksgiving lunch coming together where there is friendship and love,” said Dickey.

Kennard hosts her luncheon every Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. And this year, she hosted her first Easter meal.

“Because we all need one another. I need you, you need me. And we all need the lord,’ said Kennard.

