Huntsville edges Randle 14-13 in 5A DII regional semifinals

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville took the lead with four minutes left in the game and it was a enough to knock off Randle 14-13 in the 5A Division two regional semfinals at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.

It was a low scoring game, and it was tied at 7-7 at the break.

The Hornets got revenge after losing to the Lions 35-6 on November 2,

“We get to play football in December.”



Huntsville beats Randle 14-13 in the 5A DII regional semis. @_HuntsvilleFB_ #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/lr8NjXfQSD — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.