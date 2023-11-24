Huntsville edges Randle 14-13 in 5A DII regional semifinals
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville took the lead with four minutes left in the game and it was a enough to knock off Randle 14-13 in the 5A Division two regional semfinals at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
It was a low scoring game, and it was tied at 7-7 at the break.
The Hornets got revenge after losing to the Lions 35-6 on November 2,
