Local businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can shop and even drink your way around Downtown Bryan while supporting local small businesses at the same time.

Small Business Saturday kicks off November 25 where deals can be found around the region. Small businesses are gearing up for holiday shopping and are ready to help you find the perfect gifts.

“Small Business Saturday, it’s a big day for us, you know to shop local, just kind of keep that at the top of mind but there’s a lot of things going on downtown,” Karen McDonald, the owner of Sparrow Lane, said. “We’re going to be offering 15% off up to $100, 20% off up to $500 and then 25% off anything over $500.”

After, shoppers can take a break at Black Water Draw Brewing Co. for a limited edition glass that can be purchased for $10 and filled with a beer of your choice for free. Purchases benefit the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

“A portion of that glass goes to supporting the guild’s efforts in educating and informing legislators. And then also just throwing on events, festivals just furthering the craft beer business in Texas as a whole,” Chris Weingart, the co-founder and brewer of Black Water, said.

These are just a few of the stops that can be made around town. Additional beverages and shopping can be found at the Tipsy Trinket and KinderHill Brew Lab on Saturday.

Additional deals can be found around shops in Downtown.

