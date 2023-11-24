Stategize, save big during holiday shopping weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is over, which means a lot of people are ready to take advantage of some holiday deals.

Although a lot of retailers released deals before Thanksgiving, the National Retail Federation reported the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend will be busy.

It expects 182 million people to shop in person and online from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. According to its newest survey, this is 15.7 million more shoppers than last year.

In the same way retailers have prepared for the weekend, Mays Business School’s Jordana George said shoppers have to be prepared before heading to the stores and/or filling their online shopping carts.

“Get out your phone or your laptop, take a look at what’s available,” George said.

The professor suggests using blackfriday.com to get a large view of the sales that are available at popular stores like Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

If you want to shop for deals on specific products like kitchenware and clothing, George recommends using Consumer Reports and CNN’s deal guide.

“If you plan in advance, you can also figure out is it better to do this online or in person,” George said. “In past years, there were a lot of door-buster deals but this year, you’re really going to see just as much good stuff online as in person.”

Amazon is a popular online platform that’s offering major deals. Some include:

2nd Generation Apple Watch SE for $179

50-inch Samsung Class Frame Smart TV for $897.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99

Bose QuietComfort Earbud II for $199

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Dual Zone Air Fryer for $99.99

As normal you can also expect big deals at retailers like Walmart and Target. Some include:

2nd General Apple AirPods with the Charging Case for $79.99 at Target

43-inch Roku Smart TV for $98 at Walmart

9th General Apple iPad for $249.99 at Best Buy

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Multi Cooker for $78.06 at Walmart

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for $299.99 at Walmart

Whether shopping in person or online, George said it’s important to make sure you purchase quality items because it’s not always about how little the products cost.

“A lot of stores get in special electronics just for Black Friday, and they are not products that live up to normal quality standards,” George said.

For those who “have everything,” George said being creative is the route to go. This can be in the form of experiences, activities and subscription services including:

Group trips

Cooking Classes

Lego plant and flower kits

Craft sets from stores like Hobby Lobby and Lowes

Ancestry.com DNA kits

Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max subscriptions

Another idea is to shop locally for specialty items you won’t find anywhere else.

