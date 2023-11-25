A&M Consolidated rolls past Cedar Park in regional semifinal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 after a big win over the Timberwolves 44-20 in the 5A-I regional semifinals.

“I am so thankful and so happy for these kids especially the seniors,” said first year Consol head coach Brandon Schmidt. “Really from day one when I got here in February they have done anything and everything we have asked them to do and they have done it with a great attitude and it’s just a blessing.”

The Tigers will face Smithson Valley, a 26-21 winner over College Station, in the 5A-I state quarterfinals at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 at Gupton Stadium.

