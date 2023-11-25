MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - With Thanksgiving behind us, holiday shoppers at Madisonville Christmas Company are ringing in the start of the holiday season.

“This is the time of year where we’re not crazy for being into Christmas,” owner Ashley Rentz said.

For one customer, the day after Thanksgiving means it’s time to start decorating.

Christmas shoppers usher in start of holiday season (KBTX)

“We love putting up all the Christmas trees in the house, having the kids put on ornaments,” Tracy Bates of Round Rock said.

She and her family celebrate the start of the holiday season with a trip down memory lane.

“Taking you back to all the times when you would go do the fun things, you know, at the square, the stores with your family, and just all the cute holiday memories that when I was little,” she said.

Madisonville Christmas Company, which opened in September of 2023, boasts ‘12 acres of Christmas magic,’ according to its staff. Bates and her family drove over two hours to make new holiday memories here.

“We just love being out here with family and just embracing all that the holidays mean,” she said.

While exploring all that the store has to offer, Bates said she’s also picking up design inspiration from Christmas connoisseurs.

“It’s a big holiday, I love the bigness of it. It’s like, the more decor you have the better. It’s one of those times of year where more is better, not less is more. And so that’s what I love about it,” Rentz said.

Madisonville Christmas Company will be hosting a series of Christmas events beginning Dec. 1.

