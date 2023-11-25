Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot opens for 2023 holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For many families, it is a tradition to get their Christmas tree on Black Friday. Many families flocked to find the perfect fir at Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot on opening day.

The red and white tent is located behind Willie’s Grill & Icehouse off University.

Overheard inside the tent, “Daddy, I want this one!” The child was told that one was way too tall.

Several types and sizes of trees are available, from table top to way too tall for most homes.

Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot opens for 2023 season (KBTX)

