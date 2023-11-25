Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot opens for 2023 holiday season

Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot opens for 2023 season
Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot opens for 2023 season(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For many families, it is a tradition to get their Christmas tree on Black Friday. Many families flocked to find the perfect fir at Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot on opening day.

The red and white tent is located behind Willie’s Grill & Icehouse off University.

Overheard inside the tent, “Daddy, I want this one!” The child was told that one was way too tall.

Several types and sizes of trees are available, from table top to way too tall for most homes.

The Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot is open for the 2023 holiday season.
The Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot is open for the 2023 holiday season.(KBTX)
The Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot is open for the season with various size trees.
The Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot is open for the season with various size trees.(KBTX)

