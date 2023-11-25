Franklin rolls to regional finals with 52-27 win over Academy

TOMBALL, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team beat Little River Academy 52-27 Friday night at Tomball ISD Stadium in the UIL 3A-I Region III semifinals.

This was a rematch of a regular season game in District 11 3A-I which Franklin also won.

The Lions took a 24-7 halftime lead after jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Devyn Hidrogo found the endzone twice in the first half (touchdown passes from Cort Lowry and Jayden Jackson). Jackson also scored a rushing touchdown in the first half and Lowry added a field goal.

The two-time defending state champs advance to the regional finals with another District 11-3A Division I rematch against Lorena.

